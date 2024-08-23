Riveiro confident Bucs will punish stubborn Disciples

Orlando Pirates tactician Jose Riveiro has highlighted their aim to quickly hit top gear when they host Disciples of Madagascar in the second leg of the CAF Champions League.
This clash is billed for Orlando Stadium tonight (7.30pm). The first leg, played in Mauritius last Sunday, ended goalless. “It's about us finding our rhythm as soon as possible in the game...have a good beginning, obviously that's going to be key,'' Riveiro said during a press conference at Orlando Stadium yesterday.
As much as they embrace the obligation to put less-fancied Disciples to the sword to progress to the next second preliminary round, the Pirates coach underlined that the Madagascans weren't pushovers at all. However, Riveiro still vowed they will make sure that the visitors also suffer on the pitch.
“It's a home game with a responsibility to make sure that we get to the next round, knowing that it won't just be a walk in the park,'' Riveiro said.
“We are playing against a good team...willing to run, willing to defend, willing to do everything in order to be alive in the tie. We know it's not going to be an easy game, but it is not going to be an easy game for them either.''
Riveiro suggested being close to being in their element will make their lives easier tonight, insisting the importance of starting well. “We need to play close to our best performance one more time, that's what we are looking for. Having a good beginning in each and every game is going to be key,'' Riveiro noted.
Pirates missed a few clear-cut chances in the first leg, especially Monnapule Saleng and Relebohile Mofokeng. Riveiro sounded optimistic that his men will be sharp in front of goals this time around, bemoaning Disciples' stubbornness.
“I am 100% sure that the players know that tomorrow we will be much more accurate in front of goals than we were in the first leg,'' Riveiro said yesterday. “They are a compact team with the capacity to sacrifice themselves like they did in the first leg and I am sure tomorrow it's going to be the same challenge...we just need to be patient.”
Pirates bank on home ground advantage
Riveiro confident Bucs will punish stubborn Disciples
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
