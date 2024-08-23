Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela feels it'd be unfair to expect the current crop of players to excel in the CAF Champions League based on the club's pedigree in the competition.
Pirates have reached the Champions League final twice in their history. The first time they were in the final, in 1995, they lifted the trophy, before losing to Al Ahly in the 2013's decider. The Buccaneers are eager to have a decent Champions League campaign this time around after bundling out in the second preliminary round last term.
Even so, Maela has implied that the current squad was too inexperienced for people to expect miracles from it in this season's premier intercontinental club tournament. Pirates host Madagascan outfit Disciples in the second leg of the Champions League first preliminary round at Orlando Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
“Most of the players who played the club's last Champions League final [back in 2013] are no longer here with us. Regarding this competition [the Champions League], it's a new group, new experiences for most of us, so it's an opportunity for us to grow within the competition and approach the competition with a lot of humility,'' Maela stated.
Maela concerned about 'unfair' expectations in CAF run
'Current squad too inexperienced for people to expect miracles'
Image: Dirk Kotze
“We are looking forward to competing against the best on the continent and testing ourselves. This is where the club deserves to be and this is where we want to be as players...very ambitious. We want to be in this space for as long as possible but I don't think it's fair to go way back to the group that played the last final. We want to grow as far as we can in this competition and grow within continental space.''
Last Sunday's first leg, played in Mauritius because in Madagascar there are no venues that meet CAF requirements to host games, ended 0-0. Maela is confident they will be “okay” in their backyard, reasoning they now know Disciples very well.
“We played the first leg away from home against a team we didn't know that well but now we have information that we need to prepare for the second leg at home,'' Maela said.
“It was good for us not to go out there and come back with a result that's not favourable. I think we do have an advantage now, coming back home. We know what we need to do and I am sure we will be okay...the team will do well.''
