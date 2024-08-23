Even so, the 18-year-old striker, who scored twice from nine league games last season, knows talent and experience will count for nothing if they don't work hard. “We can't just rely on our experience and talent, hard work is key for us to win promotion back to the Premiership,'' Baartman said.
Hard work is key for Cape Town Spurs to win promotion – Luke Baartman
Striker says Middendorp brings stability to the team
Image: Sydney Mahlangu
Cape Town Spurs sensation Luke Baartman has no doubts that the Urban Warriors will be back in the Premiership for the 2025/26 season, lauding coach Ernst Middendorp's influence.
Spurs dropped to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) after finishing 16th in the Betway Premiership last season. They will begin their bid to bounce back quickly by facing another former Premiership side, University of Pretoria, who missed out on promotion by a whisker last term as they lost the play-offs at Tuks Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
“We've had good preparations and everyone is positive that the team can bounce back to the Premiership. We have a good squad that is capable of doing it [gaining promotion],'' Baartman told Sowetan at Fun Valley in Olifantsvlei, where he was in camp with the SA Under-20 team last week.
“We have a good coach and the players like him the way he is. It was important for the club to keep him for continuity and stability. He's a bit strict but that helps us as his players because we know that we must be disciplined, always. We can do it [clinching promotion] with him because we have the same structure.''
Even so, the 18-year-old striker, who scored twice from nine league games last season, knows talent and experience will count for nothing if they don't work hard. “We can't just rely on our experience and talent, hard work is key for us to win promotion back to the Premiership,'' Baartman said.
Spurs have kept the core of the squad from last season, selling only utility centre-back Rushwin Dortley to Kaizer Chiefs. The Urban Warriors have so far managed to shrug off interest for the likes of Asanele Velebhayi, Ashley Cupido and Chumani Butsako among others from Premiership sides like Amakhosi and Stellenbosch.
Fixtures (3pm unless stated)
Friday: Highbury v Leopards, Wolfson; Durban City v Casric, Chatsworth (7.30pm)
Saturday: Leruma v Callies, Lucas Moripe; Lions v Kruger, Suzuki; Venda v Milford, Thohoyandou; JDR v Upington, Soshanguve
Sunday: Baroka v Orbit, Baroka Village; Tuks v Spurs, Tuks
