Fit Coetzee looks forward to new challenges in new season
Downs player says they've adapted well after technical changes
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Rivaldo Coetzee hopes to stay injury-free this season as he aims to play more regularly.
Coetzee has been batting with injuries recently, which has seen him receive little game time.
Despite injuries hampering the 27-year-old at Sundowns, he has been a key figure when he is fit to play after making 29 appearances in all competitions last season.
Coetzee, whose contract was extended by a year, said he is ready for the challenge ahead as he feels he has shrugged off his injury crisis.
“I think last season I started the campaign well after I had a good preseason. This season has been the same. I was fit throughout the preseason. So, I'm looking forward to those new challenges for the new season,” Coetzee said.
After Sundowns made changes in the technical team after the departure of Rulani Mokwena, who has since joined Wydad Casablanca and was replaced by Manqoba Mngqithi with Steve Komphela the senior coach and Romain Folz to assist them, Coetzee insists that has not affected them.
“I don't think we've been disturbed as much because coach Manqoba has been with the club and he worked with the group that has been here for a few years now. Some continuity is happening,” he said.
“But we are looking forward to it; this is football, one day you are here and the next you are not. Unfortunately, it is the head coach who is not here.
“Next season it could be me or other players who are not here. So, it is just to adapt to coach Manqoba's philosophy and what he expects from us.”
Sundowns will meet Stellenbosch in the MTN8 semifinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday in the first leg, before travelling to Durban for the second leg on September 1 and Coetzee said the plan is to go all the way in this competition.
“At Sundowns, we want to win all the trophies. We know it is not possible, but we always go into every match with the same mentality.
“All the teams that are competing in the MTN8 want to go all out because if you play three games and you are in the final before you have played five league games you can have a trophy.”
