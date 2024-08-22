Fagrie Lakay ( Pyramids)
Omitted stars who deserve Bafana spots
Links, Lakay, Mabasa not in Broos's plans
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos recently announced his provisional squad to face Uganda and South Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers next month; however, he omitted several players who've been enjoying a rich vein of form lately. We pick some of the stars we think deserved to be included.
Gift Links (Aarhus GF)
Broos has never called up Links since he took over as Bafana coach in May 2021. The talented left-footed winger has been in fine form in Denmark, scoring scorchers and laying deft assists. The 25-year-old from Rustenburg has already scored a goal, a beauty for that matter, and racked up two assists in the first five games of the new Danish topflight season. Despite being used mainly at left-back, Links scored two goals and managed seven assists in as many games last term.
Fagrie Lakay ( Pyramids)
Broos used to call up the 27-year-old Lakay in his early days as Bafana coach. The Capetonian is capped seven times by Bafana but has never featured for the side since November 2022, where he played 60 minutes in a goalless draw against Angola. Lakay has been in blistering form for his Egyptian club Pyramids, scoring an impressive 11 goals with four assists in the 2023/24 season that's still ongoing in that part of the continent.
Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates)
It's becoming clear now that Mabasa isn't Broos's cup of tea. This is because the Belgian hasn't selected the Pirates striker even when he's banging in goals. Mabasa won the Golden Boot in the PSL last season with 16 goals but he never received a Bafana call-up. The last time Mabasa, 27, played for Broos, he was controversially withdrawn after just 35 minutes as Bafana beat Ethiopia 3-1 in a World Cup qualifier away in October 2021.
Deano van Rooyen (Pirates)
Van Rooyen, who's just joined Pirates from Stellenbosch, is yet to make his Bafana debut despite being one of the most consistent right-backs in the country in the past two seasons. Broos has continuously opted for Nyiko Mobbie, even when he underperforms, to be the first-choice Khuliso Mudau's understudy. Last season, Van Rooyen, 27, led Stellies to the Carling Knockout success as they also finished third in the league. However, that was not enough to win Broos' heart yet.
