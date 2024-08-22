Soccer

Lekgwathi challenges Pirates to win the PSL trophy

Bucs last won the league in 2011/2012 campaign

22 August 2024 - 08:17
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Lucky Lekgwathi of Orlando Pirates.
Image: Manus van Dyk

Legendary Orlando Pirates skipper Lucky Lekgwathi has challenged the club's coach Jose Riveiro to deliver the league title this season, sounding slightly miffed by Mamelodi Sundowns' prolonged supremacy.

Lekgwathi is the last Pirates skipper to win the league, doing so in the 2011/12 campaign. Sundowns have clinched the last seven championships.

"The coach [Riveiro] has won four cups already, so now he must win the league. We can't be ruled by Sundowns as if they are owning the league...let there be competition,'' Lekgwathi told Sowetan.

As he's confident that the Buccaneers will throw down the gauntlet to Sundowns, Lekgwathi also tips SuperSport United as the other side who will be in the mix in the title race in the 2024/25 term. Lekgwathi thinks Stellenbosch would have also been there, had they not sold Deano van Rooyen and Iqraam Rayners to Pirates and Sundowns respectively.

"Teams must challenge Sundowns this season and I see it happening with Pirates and SuperSport. If Stellies didn't lose van Rooyen and Rayners they would have challenged as well but now I really doubt hey,'' said the former Pirates defender.

Lekgwathi also sees no need for the Sea Robbers to let go of one right-back between injured Bandile Shandu and inconsistent Thabiso Monyane after the arrival of van Rooyen as many feel one must make way. Thabiso Lebitso is another right-back on Pirates' books, meaning they now have four players at this position.

"If there was a season where Pirates really needed depth in the squad is this season. Remember there will be injuries and suspensions as well, so I really don't see why one between Monyane and Shandu should leave,'' Lekgwathi said.

"It's good to have healthy competition. Monyane and Shandu will keep Lebisto and van Rooyen on their toes. Going back to our times, at some point we didn't have a left-back and I was asked to play there...we don't need that now...we need players to play at their natural positions.

"There was a time where Makaringe played at right-back because we lacked depth and we didn't do well, so we must not get rid of any player now."

