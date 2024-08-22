ARENA SPORTS SHOW | SAFPU’s Tebogo Monyai on challenges faced by footballers

In the 33rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Universoty of Pretoria (Tuks) and Moroka Swallows defender Tebogo Monyai.

Monyai, who is the acting president of the South African Football Players Union (Safpu) spoke about how the organisation is working to the ensure footballers are looked after so that they can retire comfortably.