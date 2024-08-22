Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | SAFPU’s Tebogo Monyai on challenges faced by footballers

By TIMESLIVE - 22 August 2024 - 15:30
Tebogo Monyai
Tebogo Monyai
Image: Supplied

In the 33rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Universoty of Pretoria (Tuks) and Moroka Swallows defender Tebogo Monyai. 

Monyai, who is the acting president of the South African Football Players Union (Safpu) spoke about how the organisation is working to the ensure footballers are looked after so that they can retire comfortably.

He added there are some clubs, especially in the Motsepe Foundation Championship who are not run professionally and they don’t look after their players well leading to many problems. 

Monyai also expressed his confidence in the current Bafana Bafana squad and spoke about how Tuks are aiming for automatic promotion this season after they came short last season. 

