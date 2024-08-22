The well-travelled striker also known as "Shaka Zulu" said his decision to dump Callies and join Baroka was because of the "stuff happening" at the Romans.
Age is just a number as Mthembu gears up for new season
Striker aims to help Baroka gain promotion
Veteran Baroka striker Siphelele Mthembu insists he can still offer a lot at the club and warned his doubters that he will prove them wrong.
Mthembu joined Baroka from Pretoria Callies in the Motsepe Foundation Championship ahead of the new season which starts tomorrow.
Now 37, Mthembu said age for him is just a number and he should be judged by the number of goals he'll score.
Mthembu spent the past two seasons at Callies, where he scored 15 goals during that period and feels he can do the same at Bakgaga and help them win promotion.
“I don't believe too much in age, it is how you look after yourself and how you apply your body in the team and how you fit in to help the team. It is always the task, more than the age and more than anything.
“I have to work and I have to push, so I take care of my body.”
The well-travelled striker also known as "Shaka Zulu" said his decision to dump Callies and join Baroka was because of the "stuff happening" at the Romans.
“I was returning to Callies [but] after that, there was a lot of stuff happening. So, I always choose peace to enjoy football and to do well,” he said.
“So, I got a call from the chairman [Khurish Mphahlele] to come to this side and he explained to me that he wants a promotion and I'm always this person who loves challenges.
“When I got here I was shocked that this is actually a Premiership team... and why are we still here?
“I am here to take Baroka back to the Premiership. If the team can be promoted I will be happy. Maybe it could be the last season for me.”
Baroka will start their season with a home match against Orbit College on Sunday (3pm), where they will be eyeing a perfect start.
