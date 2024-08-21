Promising Stellenbosch talent Langelihle Phili hopes the departure of talismanic striker Iqraam Rayners will present him with opportunities to get some minutes, albeit he knows he still has to earn his stripes.
Stellenbosch promoted Phili last August but the highly rated utility winger is yet to make his Premiership debut, hoping to crack it this season, where he's been allocated jersey No 11. The lad from Tshelimnyama in Pinetown helped Stellies win DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) last season, scoring five goals.
Phili also played a pivotal role in the side winning Premier League Next Generation Cup in London early this month. “I am happy for Iqraam. He helped the team a lot last season and I learnt a lot from him,'' Phili said as Rayners was sold to Mamelodi Sundowns last week.
“Yes, his departure can open opportunities for me to get my chance but that doesn't necessarily mean I will just be given a chance without me putting in the work. I am so committed to cracking it in the first team this season because I want to be a household name in SA football and make my surname famous.''
Phili eagerly waiting for his chance after Rayners' departure
Utility winger aims to score 10 goals
Phili has also vowed to strictly listen to his coaches' teachings without focusing on the hype around him after showing flashes of brilliance in the DDC and the Next Gen Cup. Phili also scored in both SA Under-20s friendlies against Lesotho last Friday and Sunday as they won 4-0 and 3-1 in Maseru respectively.
“Every step of the way comes with pressure. Influential people at the club have told me to block the outside noise and only listen to the coaches... I am eager to do that. I am embracing the pressure because it motivates me to work very hard,'' Phili said.
Phili has set himself a target of 10 goals should he get enough playing opportunities and five should he be used sparingly. “This season, first of all, I am hoping to get more minutes in the Premiership,” the 19-year-old Phili said.
“I also want to score goals and lay assists. The number of goals I will score will depend on the minutes I will get. Should I get more minutes, my target is to score 10 goals and if I don't get minutes, I must at least score five.”
