Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula has explained why he decided to join Wydad Athletic Club in Morocco to reunite with coach Rulani Mokwena.
Waydad confirmed on Wednesday that Mailula has joined them on a season loan from Major League Soccer outfit Toronto, with the option to buy him outright at the end of the campaign.
His move to North America saw him struggle for game time, and having worked with Mokwena at Sundowns before, Mailula is convinced the coach will get the best out of him again.
“I chose Wydad AC for several compelling reasons. First, I will be under the guidance of coach Rulani, who knows me well and has always believed in my abilities," Mailula told his representatives, P Management Sports.
"He played a pivotal role in my [emergence] at Mamelodi Sundowns. Wydad is a prestigious club and when Coach Rulani shared his ambitions and his vision to make history with the team, I knew it was the right choice.
Mailula explains why he joined Rulani-coached Wydad in Morocco
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
"Additionally, the opportunity to compete in the Club World Cup next year is a significant driver to the decision as it aligns with my dream of playing against the best players in the world."
Having also lost his place in the Bafana Bafana team, the striker will hope he does well at Wydad to be reconsidered for the national team again.
He played just eight MLS games without scoring after joining Toronto from Sundowns in July 2023.
Toronto also wished Mailula well in his new club.
"The club has sent forward Cassius Mailula on loan to Moroccan club Wydad Athletic Club of the Botola Pro through to July 31 2025,” the MLS side said on its website.
“Wydad AC will have the option to exercise a permanent transfer for Mailula at the end of this loan.”
