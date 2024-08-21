The imminent arrival of Angolan utility defender Inacio Miguel at Kaizer Chiefs means they must do away with one foreign player to register him [Miguel] as they now have five non-South Africans in their books.
PSL rules allow each club to register only five foreign players. Newly signed Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, Botswana captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Congolese attacker Christian Saile, Venezuelan midfielder Edson Castillo and Edmilson Dove from Mozambique, who extended his deal for a further year last month, have exhausted Amakhosi's foreign quota.
Uruguayan playmaker Gaston Sirino, who recently joined as a free agent, is naturalised. The 28-year-old Miguel, who's primarily a centre-back but can play right-back and central midfield, is believed to have landed in the country yesterday to pen a three-year deal with Chiefs.
As Miguel's capture presents Amakhosi with a conundrum to release one of the aforementioned, speculation has been rife that Saile is the one who new coach Nasreddine Nabi will sacrifice.
Chiefs likely to sacrifice Saile for Miguel
Amakhosi foreign quota register exhausted
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
Even so, Amakhosi legend Robson Muchichwa has weighed in on this subject, insisting the club must not have a headache as to who they must let go because all these foreigners were “ordinary and the same'', such that the departure of any of them wouldn't be a train smash.
“If you are given a chance and fail to use it, then it must be a bye-bye. Bring in foreign players who will add value. All these guys didn't perform last season. A foreign player must be extraordinary but these ones have proven to be ordinary, so any of them can go and Chiefs should not find it difficult to decide,'' Muchichwa told Sowetan yesterday.
“Any of them can go and it won't affect the team. Saile has failed as an attacker because he's scored very few goals. Castillo played well only in the first few games after arriving. Dove is always injured and he's error-prone just like Ditlhokwe, so I really believe they can let any of them go without really thinking twice. Let's hope Miguel is a good player because foreigners must be like 'wow' when they come here.”
