New Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Asekho Tiwani isn't fazed by stiff competition at Chloorkop for the left-back position, where Bafana Bafana stars in Aubrey Modiba and Terrence Mashego have been preferred in recent times.
Tiwani joined Sundowns from Sekhukhune United a fortnight ago, penning a long-term deal.
“I am so determined to fight. I am not scared of competition. If I were scared, I would have stayed at Sekhukhune,'' Tiwani said during Amajita (SA national U20) training at Fun Valley in Olifantsvlei last week.
“I don't doubt my potential because they [Sundowns] signed me for a reason, so I will work very hard to make sure that I impress the technical team to always be in the playing squad.''
The 19-year-old fullback, who skippered Amajita to two wins over Lesotho in friendlies in Maseru on Friday and Sunday, is already feeling at home at Chloorkop, lauding everything about the reigning league champions.
Tiwani prepared to fight for Sundowns’ left-back slot
'If I were scared, I would have stayed at Sekhukhune'
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns
New Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Asekho Tiwani isn't fazed by stiff competition at Chloorkop for the left-back position, where Bafana Bafana stars in Aubrey Modiba and Terrence Mashego have been preferred in recent times.
Tiwani joined Sundowns from Sekhukhune United a fortnight ago, penning a long-term deal.
“I am so determined to fight. I am not scared of competition. If I were scared, I would have stayed at Sekhukhune,'' Tiwani said during Amajita (SA national U20) training at Fun Valley in Olifantsvlei last week.
“I don't doubt my potential because they [Sundowns] signed me for a reason, so I will work very hard to make sure that I impress the technical team to always be in the playing squad.''
The 19-year-old fullback, who skippered Amajita to two wins over Lesotho in friendlies in Maseru on Friday and Sunday, is already feeling at home at Chloorkop, lauding everything about the reigning league champions.
“Everything is good at Sundowns, the facilities and training sessions are world-class. I am so happy to be there. I know that I will learn a lot there so that I will be a better player. The team is so united and everyone there is a good person,'' Tiwani said.
Tiwanti treasures the opportunity to join Sundowns after just one season in the Premiership, insisting he was ready for this big move. Thanking God for the talent Tiwani was promoted from Sekhukhune development in August last year and went on to play 16 games in his maiden campaign in the top-flight.
“I take this [his transfer to Sundowns] as a blessing because not everyone gets such an opportunity to play for Sundowns, who are currently one of the best teams in Africa,'' Tiwani said.
“I'll always cherish this opportunity and thank God for this talent he gave me. I would not be here without God and the support from my parents. Many people think it was too early for me to move to Sundowns but I am ready, hence I accepted the move.”
SowetanLIVE
Van Rooyen, Rayners loss not a train smash, says Barker
Fixtures out: Sundowns-SuperSport Tshwane derby kicks off Premiership
Why Mngqithi was happy Sundowns got a red card against Polokwane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos