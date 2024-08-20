Soccer

Makgaka returns to Baroka for game time

Midfielder relives pain of not playing at Bucs

20 August 2024 - 12:18
Neville Khoza Journalist
Collins Makgaka former Orlando Pirates player
Image: Sydney Mahlangu

Having spent five seasons at Baroka before, Collins Makgaka believes the move back to Limpopo will help revive his career. 

Makgaka was among 11 new players unveiled by the Motsepe Foundation Championship team at the weekend ahead of the new season which starts on Friday.

He left Baroka in 2020 to join Orlando Pirates, but the 28-year-old failed to cement a regular starting place in the team, and has now returned to the club.

“I wanted to play football. Here they know me and they believe in me. So, I decided to return to get more game time,” Makgaka said.

“That’s what I am looking forward to. So it feels good to be here where I started my career. So I felt it was the right move to start over.”

The midfielder added that his stay at Pirates left him frustrated as he didn't get enough game time, but that he is not dwelling too much on it.

“I've got new experience now with the previous clubs, in my playing career it was not an easy journey going there those four seasons, they were hard for me because I was lacking game time,” he said.

“If you are not playing, it becomes difficult and you get frustrated. There are a lot of things that are happening, so it was not an easy one, it was hard for me.

“Some of the things ... I don't know why they were happening but during my stay at Pirates it was okay. I was just lacking game time, that's the only thing.

“I didn't ask the coach, it is like putting pressure on him to say, 'play me'. Some coaches take it personally

and they make it more difficult for you. I was disappointed, I wanted to move away to get game time and get my confidence back because it was hard for me.

“I played less than 30 games in four years [for Pirates]. It is something that you don't want to experience as a player.”

SowetanLIVE

