Europe-based Le Roux, Van Duivenbooden included in Broos' Bafana preliminary squad for Afcon
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named several new faces in the preliminary squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers to face Uganda and South Sudan.
Bafana will play Uganda on September 6 at Orlando Stadium before traveling to face Sudan four days later.
Broos included Netherlands-based striker Simon van Duivenbooden, who plays for Vitesse, and Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha. Midfielder Luke le Roux, who plays for Swedish side IFK Varnamo, also returned, while Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine was also recalled for the preliminary squad that includes Fawaaz Basadien from Stellenbosch.
Captain Ronwen Williams, who missed Mamelodi Sundowns' MTN8 quarterfinal victory against Polokwane City last week due to injury, has also been called to the team.
Arendse urges Goss to target Bafana No 1
