SuperSport United assistant coach Andre Arendse has challenged his goalkeeper Ricardo Goss to take his game to the next level this season and challenge Ronwen Williams for Bafana Bafana No 1 jersey.
Goss, who will be at SuperSport on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns for a second season running, has been Bafana's third-choice goalkeeper behind Sundowns' Williams and Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu since the arrival of incumbent coach Hugo Broos in May 2021. Goss kept only nine clean sheets from 33 matches across all competitions last season, leaking 38 goals.
“I've personally had this discussion with Ricardo last season already that he needs to go to the next level of his game,'' Arendse, who previously served as Bafana's goalkeeper coach, said.
“Where's the next level of his game? He needs to push Ronwen harder at the national team, he needs to keep more clean sheets in SuperSport United's No 1 jersey and he can do that with better communication and he can do that by making himself a lot more visible vocally on the field.
“His biggest challenge is to be consistent this season. I do not doubt that he will move to this new level of his game.”
Arendse also weighed in on the gradual rise of development product Gape Moralo, who scored once in 16 starts from 21 league games last season. Arendse lauded Moralo's commitment amid stiff competition in Matsatsantsa midfield.
“Gape will always give you everything he's got in the tank... he wears his heart on his sleeve and that's the type of player that he is whether he's starting or comes off the bench,'' Arendse said.
“He's a team player and it's going to be a big challenge for him, I will say, when you've got the midfielders that we have, he knows that it's going to be a big challenge for him but I am not concerned about the amount of game time he will have this season... he's a top player and he's coming through the ranks very nicely.''
SowetanLIVE
Arendse urges Goss to target Bafana No 1
Assistant coach says goalkeeper needs to up his game
Image: Lefty Shivambu
SuperSport United assistant coach Andre Arendse has challenged his goalkeeper Ricardo Goss to take his game to the next level this season and challenge Ronwen Williams for Bafana Bafana No 1 jersey.
Goss, who will be at SuperSport on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns for a second season running, has been Bafana's third-choice goalkeeper behind Sundowns' Williams and Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu since the arrival of incumbent coach Hugo Broos in May 2021. Goss kept only nine clean sheets from 33 matches across all competitions last season, leaking 38 goals.
“I've personally had this discussion with Ricardo last season already that he needs to go to the next level of his game,'' Arendse, who previously served as Bafana's goalkeeper coach, said.
“Where's the next level of his game? He needs to push Ronwen harder at the national team, he needs to keep more clean sheets in SuperSport United's No 1 jersey and he can do that with better communication and he can do that by making himself a lot more visible vocally on the field.
“His biggest challenge is to be consistent this season. I do not doubt that he will move to this new level of his game.”
Arendse also weighed in on the gradual rise of development product Gape Moralo, who scored once in 16 starts from 21 league games last season. Arendse lauded Moralo's commitment amid stiff competition in Matsatsantsa midfield.
“Gape will always give you everything he's got in the tank... he wears his heart on his sleeve and that's the type of player that he is whether he's starting or comes off the bench,'' Arendse said.
“He's a team player and it's going to be a big challenge for him, I will say, when you've got the midfielders that we have, he knows that it's going to be a big challenge for him but I am not concerned about the amount of game time he will have this season... he's a top player and he's coming through the ranks very nicely.''
SowetanLIVE
Tiwani prepared to fight for Sundowns’ left-back slot
POLL | Do you think Pirates will reach Champs League's next stage?
Riveiro rues chances Bucs missed against Disciples
Van Rooyen, Rayners loss not a train smash, says Barker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos