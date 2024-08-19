Soccer

Van Rooyen, Rayners loss not a train smash, says Barker

Duo played a telling role in the club’s success last season

19 August 2024 - 10:30
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Deano van Rooyen, former Captain of Stellenbosch FC
Deano van Rooyen, former Captain of Stellenbosch FC
Image: BackpagePix

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has suggested they will cope after losing skipper Deano van Rooyen and talismanic striker Iqraam Rayners, wishing the pair well at their new clubs.

Stellenbosch have just sold Van Rooyen and Rayners to Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively. The duo played a telling role in the club’s success last season, where they finished third and bagged the Carling Knockout title, their first-ever piece of silverware in top flight.

“We are a club that is very resilient. We are a club that can overcome setbacks and challenges that we have. In both cases, we wish the players very well. Van Rooyen is a longest-serving member of Stellenbosch Football Club...he’s helped us achieve what we have and now he has really got a very big opportunity, so we are excited and we’re happy for him,” Barker said.

“Ultimately, that’s what we purchased the club for... to create opportunities for people in that Winelands region. Deano is from Idas Valley and now he’s playing for his boyhood club that he supported. He will also sort of financially benefit, so we’re happy for him.”

The Stellies tactician revealed Sundowns triggered Rayners’ buyout clause, challenging the group to achieve new success. Stellies thumped Swazi side Nsingizini Hotspur 3-0 in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium over the weekend in what was their first game since they sold Van Rooyen and Rayners.

In Rayners’ case, he had a buyout clause in his contract, which was triggered and again, we do wish him well. He served us really well. We all know what Rayners has done for Stellenbosch Football Club but life goes on and we can’t dwell on the past... we need to stay positive and we need to achieve new success with the players that we have,” Barker said.

Andre de Jong, Devin Titus and Fawaaz Basadien were on target for Stellenbosch. The second leg is billed for the same venue on Saturday.

SowetanLIVE

Salah and Jota fire Slot to winning start as Liverpool boss

Second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah allowed new Liverpool coach Arne Slot to get off to a 2-0 winning start at newly-promoted Ipswich ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bucs still favourites despite draw at Disciples

Orlando Pirates will have all to play for in the CAF Champions League first preliminary round second leg after they were held to a goalless draw by ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Mammila’s mandate is to win promotion – Baroka boss

Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has declared that they want to win all their home games as they aim for nothing but automatic promotion back to ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

CIC Julius Malema Addresses Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum
Sicily yacht sinking: One dead and six missing as vessel SINKS off Italian coast