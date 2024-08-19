Van Rooyen, Rayners loss not a train smash, says Barker

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has suggested they will cope after losing skipper Deano van Rooyen and talismanic striker Iqraam Rayners, wishing the pair well at their new clubs.
Stellenbosch have just sold Van Rooyen and Rayners to Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively. The duo played a telling role in the club’s success last season, where they finished third and bagged the Carling Knockout title, their first-ever piece of silverware in top flight.
“We are a club that is very resilient. We are a club that can overcome setbacks and challenges that we have. In both cases, we wish the players very well. Van Rooyen is a longest-serving member of Stellenbosch Football Club...he’s helped us achieve what we have and now he has really got a very big opportunity, so we are excited and we’re happy for him,” Barker said.
“Ultimately, that’s what we purchased the club for... to create opportunities for people in that Winelands region. Deano is from Idas Valley and now he’s playing for his boyhood club that he supported. He will also sort of financially benefit, so we’re happy for him.”
The Stellies tactician revealed Sundowns triggered Rayners’ buyout clause, challenging the group to achieve new success. Stellies thumped Swazi side Nsingizini Hotspur 3-0 in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium over the weekend in what was their first game since they sold Van Rooyen and Rayners.
In Rayners’ case, he had a buyout clause in his contract, which was triggered and again, we do wish him well. He served us really well. We all know what Rayners has done for Stellenbosch Football Club but life goes on and we can’t dwell on the past... we need to stay positive and we need to achieve new success with the players that we have,” Barker said.
Andre de Jong, Devin Titus and Fawaaz Basadien were on target for Stellenbosch. The second leg is billed for the same venue on Saturday.
Van Rooyen, Rayners loss not a train smash, says Barker
Duo played a telling role in the club's success last season
