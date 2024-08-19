“We want the championship. We are not a team that must finish second but we are a team that must conquer. We want number one and we don’t want anything else,” Mphahlele said.
Mammila’s mandate is to win promotion – Baroka boss
Mphahlele says they need to win their home games
Image: Philip Maeta
Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has declared that they want to win all their home games as they aim for nothing but automatic promotion back to the Premiership.
“We want all 45 points at home. The fans must expect a very, very competitive team. I will not celebrate [qualifying for] the playoffs... I didn’t celebrate that anyway [last season as they finished third and lost out to Richards Bay in the round-robin playoffs],” Mphahlele said.
The Bakgaga owner also made it clear his coach, Morgan Mammila, knows it’s the automatic promotion or nothing. Baroka unveiled 11 new players at their village in Lebowakgomo on Saturday. Mphahlele’s 16-year-old son, Seboledi, alongside former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Siphelele “Shaka Zulu” Mthembu, headlined the list of the new signings.
