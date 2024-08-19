POLL | Do you think Pirates will reach Champs League's next stage?

After playing a frustrating goalless draw against less-fancied Disciples of Madagascar in the first leg of CAF Champions League's fist round on Sunday, Orlando Pirates will have all to play for in the return leg, billed for Orlando Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).

The first leg against the Malagasy opponent was played at Cote D’Or National Sports Complex in Saint Pierre, Mauritius.

Pirates missed a few clear-cut chances to bury the game. Monnapule Saleng and Relebohile Mofokeng were guilty of failing to convert those chances in a game that was played on an artificial pitch.

