Bucs still favourites despite draw at Disciples

Orlando Pirates will have all to play for in the CAF Champions League first preliminary round second leg after they were held to a goalless draw by Disciples from Madagascar at Cote D’Or National Sports Complex in Saint Pierre in the first leg on Sunday.
It is not the results they would have wanted away in the first leg as they would have wished to score and have an away goal.
But they are still favourites to progress to the next round with the second leg set for Orlando Stadium on Friday at 7.30pm.
The Madagascan reigning league champions were not a threat in this first leg and didn't trouble the Buccaneers. It was Jose Riveiro's side who had decent chances to win the game but somehow forgot their scoring boots in SA
This is an area they will have to work on ahead of the second leg – to be clinical in front of goals – to progress to the next round.
Had they been clinical enough, they would have won the game yesterday as Disciples never threatened enough.
The Buccaneers had to soak up the pressure in the early exchanges, as the hosts showed their attacking intentions from the first whistle.
Pirates were happy to exploit the space on counterattacks with the home side playing a high line.
Pirates started to threaten on transition after the half-hour mark and had few decent opportunities to break the deadlock but failed to convert them through Relebohile Mofokeng, Monnapule Saleng and Tshegofatso Mabasa.
Bucs had the momentum going into the interval but their decision-making in the final third let them down and went to the break with the match in the balance.
Pirates continued with their momentum in the second half as they searched for the opener and created chances, but were wasteful in front of goal.
Riveiro made changes in the second half and brought Kabelo Dlamini, Evidence Makgopa and Karim Kimvuid as he looked for a goal.
Dlamini made an immediate impact for the Buccaneers with 20 minutes to go, he linked up with Mabasa, who came close with an effort that came off the crossbar.
Both teams were cautious in the dying minutes as they had to settle for a draw and will have to do it all in the second leg on Friday.
Bucs still favourites despite draw at Disciples
Madagascar side frustrate Pirates in Mauritius
Image: Veli Nhlapo
