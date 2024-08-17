Salah and Jota fire Slot to winning start as Liverpool boss

Second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah allowed new Liverpool coach Arne Slot to get off to a 2-0 winning start at newly-promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ipswich, cheered on by new minority shareholder and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran from the Portman Road stands, went toe-to-toe with Liverpool in the first half but failed to take their chances when they presented themselves.

Slot's new side improved markedly after the break, taking the lead on the hour mark through Jota, before a fine move was finished off by Egyptian forward Salah five minutes later to effectively kill off the Ipswich challenge.

Liverpool had a host of chances to make the result even more emphatic, but two goals were enough to navigate Liverpool and Slot past a tricky first game of the campaign.

"Hopefully I keep going like this for the whole season," Salah told TNT Sports. "I always try to help the team all the time, I'm always happy to score goals or assist.

"It's quite different for all of us (playing under Slot), we need to adapt. We just need to know his way of playing and enjoy the football. We don't need to put more pressure on him, we just need to play football and enjoy our games."