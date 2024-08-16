Vilakazi said he will turn doubters into believers in the new campaign, where Amakhosi will get it under way by travelling to Free State Stadium to face Marumo Gallants on September 14, before hosting Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium three days later.
“The league will start and when I score, the very same people who are criticising me will be saying 'hey Mfundo this and that, you must go and play overseas', forgetting that they are the ones who were criticising me when I did a trick against Yanga,'' Vilakazi said.
Vilakazi is also hell-bent on cementing his berth in the Amakhosi starting XI, feeling playing regularly will do wonders to his morale as he aims to improve his game.
“I think this season I have to work harder so that I will be able to start games. Starting games would boost my confidence and would also help me improve where I should,'' he said.
Vilakazi is part of the Amajita team that will face neighbours Lesotho in a friendly at Maseru's Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena this afternoon (3pm). These two nations will battle it out again at the same venue on Sunday. Amajita are preparing for next month's Cosafa Cup, where the two finalists qualify for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Vilakazi not put off by criticism on showboating
Chiefs young star aims to silence detractors by scoring goals
Skilful Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi has reiterated he doesn't really pay attention to his critics who are forever on his case for showboating.
Two weeks ago, Young Africans star Aziz Ki labelled Vilakazi's showboating when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 in the Toyota Cup at Free State Stadium as “nonsense”. The 18-year-old Obrigado's style of play has always divided opinions, with many feeling he must cut out the showboating element of his game.
“Usually, I don't read comments on social media. I don't care what people say, so I don't think that [criticism] hurt me...as long as the coach and the team are happy [it's okay],'' Vilakazi said during Amajita's media open day at Fun Valley in Olifantsvlei yesterday.
“I take criticism as motivation that I must work even harder and if people praise me, that says I must continue doing well.''
