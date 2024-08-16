Stellies excited to take part in CAF Confederation Cup

“It's nice that we have played at Moses Mabhida Stadium, we know Durban well. We know the stadium well, so that does in a sense help us but you know the opposition they have also worked hard.
As Stellenbosch prepare to make their debut in the CAF Confederation Cup against Nsingizi Hotspur in the first preliminary round first leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow at 3pm, coach Steve Barker promised they will leave no stone unturned as they look to progress to the next round.
Stellies will make their first venture in the continental competition after finishing third in the now Betway Premiership last season.
Barker said while they were excited to be making their debut, they must not become complacent and take the Eswatini side for granted.
“I'm extremely excited, not only personally but also the whole football club, the players and everybody involved,” Barker told the club media department ahead of the match.
“You know you want to be competing in the continent, you want to be exposing yourself to different teams. “You want to be competing at that level, so we have worked hard to get ourselves in this position.
“We always dreamed of one day playing on the continent and that day has arrived. Massive excitement, you know a lot of buzz around the club looking forward to that first game ever in Africa.
“It's nice that we have played at Moses Mabhida Stadium, we know Durban well. We know the stadium well, so that does in a sense help us but you know the opposition they have also worked hard.
“They would have the same sentiment as we have, they've put in a whole season to get into this position, they seem to be a team that's ambitious, wanting to do well, camped in SA, played at Moses and that shows that they are serious.”
Barker highlighted where he thinks Nsingizi will be difficult to break down having watched some of the footage.
“Looking at their position, the way they played last season they are not an easy team to beat,” he said.
“They conceded some of the fewest goals in the league and we've got a few footage of their friendlies that they have played but it's never easy when you don't see them play regularly.
“It's going to be more about us executing our game plan and doing what we do well. It's not going to be easy, everybody wants to advance in those continental competitions. So we can't be complacent, we've got to make sure that we leave no stone unturned in our preparation for Saturday.”
It remains to be seen how the Cape winelands side will cope without the services of Iqraam Rayners and Deano van Rooyen who joined Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates respectively this week.
