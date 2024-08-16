Soccer

Maela happy to play Disciples in Mauritius

Malagasy side's stadiums don't meet CAF requirements

16 August 2024 - 09:50
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Innocent Maela of Orlando Pirates during the Nedbank Cup,
Image: Dirk Kotze

Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela feels battling it out against "ball-playing" Malagasy side Disciples in Mauritius is an advantage for the Buccaneers.

Pirates and Disciples trade blows in the first leg of the CAF Champions League first preliminary round at Cote D’or National Sports Complex in Mauritius on Sunday (1pm SA time). Madagascar doesn't have stadiums that meet CAF requirements to host matches, hence this tie is in Mauritius.

“It's an advantage for us because they will be playing away from their fans. It's their home game but it's not in their country but that doesn't mean it will be easy for us... we will still be required to dig deep. We are ready to give a good account of ourselves,'' Maela told Sowetan yesterday.

The Bucs captain also revealed that in their analysis, they discovered that the champions of Madagascar were a ball-playing side, cautioning his teammates against underestimating them. The return leg is billed for Orlando Stadium next Friday (7.30pm).

We are Orlando Pirates and we should be able to adapt to whatever style of play we come up with on the day, and we must not take them lightly,'
Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela

“We've seen a few clips of them. We know that they like passing each other. They are a ball-playing team but they also hurt teams in transition, so we must be very careful. We are Orlando Pirates and we should be able to adapt to whatever style of play we come up with on the day, and we must not take them lightly,'' Maela stated.

Maela wants Bucs to still focus on their game plan rather than reading too much into Disciples' style of play, urging unity and mental fortitude from his teammates.

“With all that being said, the main thing is to focus on ourselves ... work for one another on the pitch. We also need to be mentally strong because Champions League games are a different ball game,'' the Pirates skipper said.

Maela also stressed the importance of killing the game off in the first leg. “It's crucial for us to go all out and make sure we don't lose in Mauritius because we don't want to have that pressure in the second leg in front of our supporters,'' Maela said.

