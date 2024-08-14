In the second leg matches Pirates host City at Orlando Stadium on August 31, while Stellies host Sundowns at Moses Mabhida on September 1 (both 3pm).
Stellies to host Sundowns in Durban as PSL announces MTN8 semi dates
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the dates for semifinals of the MTN8, with one of the second legs — between Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi Sundowns — to be hosted at Durban's iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The league has had to move the semis towards the end of August as both Orlando Pirates, who face Cape Town City in the other semifinal, and Stellies are involved in Caf interclub competitions over the next two weekends.
Cup holders Pirates will travel to City on August 27 for the first leg at Cape Town Stadium (7pm), while Sundowns will host Stellies on August 28 at Lucas Moripe Stadium (7pm).
Cape Town City through to MTN8 last four after narrow win against Sekhukhune
