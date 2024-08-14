POLL | Should Kaizer Chiefs fork out R10m for Asanele Velebayi?

Cape Town Spurs Ari Efstathiou has reiterated that the club won't let promising midfielder Asanele Velebayi join Kaizer Chiefs should Amakhosi don't come with an improved offer.

It's believed Spurs want R10m for the 21-year-old talent.” Yes [Chiefs approached us to buy Velebayi]. We priced him fairly. They asked us what we are looking for and we told them and like any other party do, they came back with [ an offer) and you either agreed or disagreed.