Downs Ladies optimistic before US tour

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies fullback Lebogang Ramalepe and her coach Jerry Tshabalala have vowed that they’ll put in a good fight at The Women's Cup in the US to prove their invitation was worth it.
The Women’s Cup is an annual club women's football invitational tournament hosted by National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) outfit Kansas City Current in the US. Sundowns are the first African team to be invited to participate in this four-team competition.
In their opener, Banyana ba Style face Kansas City Current in their backyard, CPKC Stadium, tomorrow (3am SA time). In another game, Spanish side Atletico Madrid will tackle Vissel Kobe of Japan tonight (11pm SA time). Winners of both fixtures will meet in the final on Sunday (3am SA time), while losers will battle it out in the third-place playoff on Saturday (5pm SA time).
“We must show them what we are capable of as Mamelodi Sundowns. We must not just add numbers. They didn’t invite us by fluke, they saw something in us and we have to show them exactly what they saw in us when they invited us,” Ramalepe said.
Last November, Banyana ba Style clinched their second CAF Women’s Champions League title in Ivory Coast. This looks to be the reason behind their invitation to The Women’s Cup.
