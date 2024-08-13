Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Manqoba Mngqithi has defended the club's decision to extend talismanic skipper Themba "Mshishi" Zwane's contract by a mere year as many feel the 35-year-old ace deserved a longer deal.
Last week Sundowns confirmed that Zwane had renewed his deal by a further year, while 27-year-old instrumental midfielder Teboho Mokoena signed an extension that will only expire in 2029.
"I think it's the right thing to do. Everybody's free to make his opinion heard but I think it's the right thing to do because for players at that age, it's important to keep them on their toes,'' Mngqithi said.
"I don't think it necessarily means he will be out of the club after one year but for him to stay sharp, it's important that he knows he has to fight for the next contract."
In March 2020, Sundowns offered then skipper Hlompho Kekana, who was 34 at the time, a new four-year deal, only for the two parties to part ways 19 months later. Perhaps the Brazilians learnt a lesson from this, hence they opted to exercise a rather cautious approach in Zwane's stance.
Mngqithi defends Zwane’s short deal
Downs skipper’s one-year contract ‘right thing to do'
Image: Alche Greeff
Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Manqoba Mngqithi has defended the club's decision to extend talismanic skipper Themba "Mshishi" Zwane's contract by a mere year as many feel the 35-year-old ace deserved a longer deal.
Last week Sundowns confirmed that Zwane had renewed his deal by a further year, while 27-year-old instrumental midfielder Teboho Mokoena signed an extension that will only expire in 2029.
"I think it's the right thing to do. Everybody's free to make his opinion heard but I think it's the right thing to do because for players at that age, it's important to keep them on their toes,'' Mngqithi said.
"I don't think it necessarily means he will be out of the club after one year but for him to stay sharp, it's important that he knows he has to fight for the next contract."
In March 2020, Sundowns offered then skipper Hlompho Kekana, who was 34 at the time, a new four-year deal, only for the two parties to part ways 19 months later. Perhaps the Brazilians learnt a lesson from this, hence they opted to exercise a rather cautious approach in Zwane's stance.
Mngqithi is advocating for PSL clubs to take a leaf out of their book by offering senior players shorter deals, suggesting that would keep those players competitive. The Sundowns coach is optimistic Mshishi will continue to deliver for the perennial league champions.
"I think if all PSL teams can adopt that [giving older players shorter contracts], it will be the best thing that we can do for our football because most senior players, they want to get a four-year contract...because they know they're looking for a retirement [contracts] and we want them to perform every week,'' Mngqithi stated.
"I think it's a good thing and I think Mshishi is the right player for that because he's a very professional boy...he will work very hard, he will know he can't sit on his laurels. He has to give it his best shot and I am very confident he will do very well."
SowetanLIVE
Themba Zwane, Tebogo Mokoena sign new deals with Sundowns
Why Mngqithi was happy Sundowns got a red card against Polokwane
It's easy to adapt under new coaches – Zwane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos