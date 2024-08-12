Why Mngqithi was happy Sundowns got a red card against Polokwane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi was counting the silver linings of a tricky start to his tenure where his star-studded team suffered a red card, were taken to extra time and had to rely on a Polokwane City own goal to progress to the MTN8 semifinals.

It was in the 83rd-minute dismissal of veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango that Mngqithi found one of the positives to take from the 1-0 win at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday in the long-time club servant's first match as head coach to kick off the Brazilians' 2024-25 campaign.

He was pleased his side, a player down and with Mosa Lebusa forced to take the gloves given Downs had used all their substitutes, still managed a win even if it took City defender Thabang Matuludi's 101st-minute own goal to earn it.

Another silver lining is Sundowns get to play the two-legged semifinal against Stellenbosch FC as Mngqithi continues to improve his combination's intensity ahead of the mid-September Betway Premiership start.