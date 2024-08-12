After booking a place in the MTN8 semifinal after their 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler was satisfied with his side but feels there is still a lot of work to be done.
Darwin Gonzalez scored the only goal of the match from the spot-kick late in the match to send the Citizens through to the semifinals.
But Tinkler has highlighted areas where he thinks his side needs to improve ahead of the Betway Premiership next month.
“The hard part for us as coaches is that you go six weeks of preseason where you do a lot of work in terms of the tactical element and a lot of work in terms of a physical element,” Tinkler told the media after the match.
“But those friendly games that you play and those training sessions never replicate an official match. We will only be able to gauge today where we are in terms of our physicality and in terms of our tactical approach to the game, and I thought we had moments where we looked good and moments where we didn't [look good] both on the ball and off the ball.
Tinkler highlights areas City need to improve
Coach happy to book MTN8 semis spot
“We need to work on that but what I liked was the aggression we showed, that intensity and a will to win, and I think I can be happy with the players but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.”
Tinkler was also pleased to see his side progress as he feels playing more competitive matches in the MTN8 will help them to see how far they are improving as a team.
“Massively because there is that element that I have to sit and plan what if you don't win this game and you are only playing on September 14, so there is a long period, almost another preseason that you have to sit and prepare for,” he said.
“The friendly games will never give you the true estimate of where you are and for us to be able to progress to the next round we still have these competitive matches that we have to play to get ourselves into the final.
“I think that's very important and it makes my job a little bit easier because I don't need to find opposition to play against which is not going to be easy, especially since Stellies [Stellenbosch] would not want to play against us in a friendly and we don't have many PSL clubs based in Cape Town.
“So, finding friendlies is very difficult and I'm very happy we have progressed because we can continue with that competitiveness.”
