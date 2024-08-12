“This Appollis issue is now becoming a big issue for me. Every team has its ways of doing things and with Oswin, there's no difference with regards to how we want to do things. The decision was about tactical aspects of the match... of how we wanted to counteract what Sundowns were about to give,'' Mohafe said.
Starting Oswin Appollis off the bench was tactical, nothing more – Phuti Mohafe
Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe insisted that his decision to start Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis off the bench against Mamelodi Sundowns was rather tactical, suggesting it had nothing to do with his impending transfer.
Appollis, who's believed to be on the verge of joining an unnamed Algeria side in the next coming days, was only introduced for Mokibelo Ramabu in the 58th minute of Polokwane's 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal defeat to Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
An own goal by Thabang Matuludi 12 minutes into extra time gave 10-man Sundowns victory. The Brazilians keeper Denis Onyango was sent off for making a save outside the box in the 82nd minute.
“This Appollis issue is now becoming a big issue for me. Every team has its ways of doing things and with Oswin, there's no difference with regards to how we want to do things. The decision was about tactical aspects of the match... of how we wanted to counteract what Sundowns were about to give,'' Mohafe said.
Mohafe insinuated they held their own, bemoaning the lack of composure and patience from his charges. The Polokwane tactician believes “they beat themselves”. Sundowns will face Stellenbosch over two legs in the semifinal with dates and venues yet to be confirmed by the league.
“I think we started slowly. What summed up the match I think are the chances that we missed and their chances in the first 15 minutes... they missed out on three or four clear-cut chances that came through our sloppiness. After those chances, we grew into the match and started to play our normal football,'' Mohafe stated.
“However, we were not able to rotate the ball quicker, hence they pressed us in the wrong areas. Going into halftime 0-0 was good enough for us. We had transition phases where we should have scored two or three goals. I think had we been composed and patient, we should have scored one or two goals. We were unfortunate to score that goal for them... they didn't score, we've beaten ourselves.”
