Pirates confirms the signing of Van Rooyen
Midfielder joins on a three-year contract
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of Deano van Rooyen from Stellenbosch on a three-year deal and a two-year option.
The Buccaneers have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer market as they continue to bolster their team. Van Rooyen joins Thalente Mbatha, Miguel Viera and Selaelo Rasebotja.
“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Deano van Rooyen from Stellenbosch. The 27-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Buccaneers, which includes an additional two-year option,” the statement read.
Van Rooyen, who joined Stellenbosch as a teenager, made his senior debut in 2016 featuring as a substitute at 19 years old. He would go on to help the Maroons gain promotion to the Premiership three years later.
“Die Hond, as he is affectionately known, a name that underpins his never-say-die spirit, has served his former club with flying colours – registering more than 150 appearances in all competitions.”
Van Rooyen will compete for a place with Bandile Shandu and Thabiso Monyane in the starting line-up.
