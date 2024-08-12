During his stay in Cairo, Tau won ten trophies, including three CAF Champions League titles. The midfielder was also not part of Ahly's 2-1 win over ZED on Sunday.
This season, Tau made 33 appearances across all competitions and scored nine goals for the Red Devils as they won the treble.
Saad Al-Dreib Wydad, a board member, confirmed that they would love to add Tau to their squad under Mokwena after they worked together at Mamelodi Sundowns.
“We are in a period of renewing the squad and looking for players with experience to replace the departed players such as Yahya Jabrane, Ayoub El Amloud and Yahya Attiat Allah,” Al-Dreib told KoraPuls.
“A player like Percy Tau and others, of course, we are interested in signing them.”
Tau is understood to be open to an exit from Al Ahly. Mokwena tried to sign Tau at Sundowns last season without success. Mokwena is a huge admirer of Tau and believes he can revive his career at Wydad.
Percy Tau linked to Rulani Mokwena's Wydad Athletic Club
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Reports in Egypt suggest Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau could join Wydad Athletic Club and reunite with coach Rulani Mokwena in Morocco.
Tau looks set to leave Al Ahly after three seasons at the club after a reported fallout with head coach Marcel Koller.
Tau, 30, joined the Red Devils in 2021 from Brighton and Hove Albion with his current contract set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.
He’s already linked to a move away from Cairo with Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs and unnamed clubs in the Gulf area are also believed to be interested in his service.
During his stay in Cairo, Tau won ten trophies, including three CAF Champions League titles. The midfielder was also not part of Ahly's 2-1 win over ZED on Sunday.
This season, Tau made 33 appearances across all competitions and scored nine goals for the Red Devils as they won the treble.
Saad Al-Dreib Wydad, a board member, confirmed that they would love to add Tau to their squad under Mokwena after they worked together at Mamelodi Sundowns.
“We are in a period of renewing the squad and looking for players with experience to replace the departed players such as Yahya Jabrane, Ayoub El Amloud and Yahya Attiat Allah,” Al-Dreib told KoraPuls.
“A player like Percy Tau and others, of course, we are interested in signing them.”
Tau is understood to be open to an exit from Al Ahly. Mokwena tried to sign Tau at Sundowns last season without success. Mokwena is a huge admirer of Tau and believes he can revive his career at Wydad.
‘This is disgusting sometimes’: Bafana coach Broos defends Tau from critics
Starting Oswin Appollis off the bench was tactical, nothing more – Phuti Mohafe
Tinkler highlights areas City need to improve
Hyballa parts ways with Sekhukhune
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos