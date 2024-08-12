Magesi coach Clinton Larsen is mindful that their maiden season in the Betway Premiership won't be a walk in the park, aiming to garner 30 points as quickly as they can to boost their survival hopes.
Magesi are rookies in the elite league after winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season. The newly promoted side unveiled 12 new signings a few weeks ago, with former Kaizer Chiefs winger Kgaogelo Sekgota and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns striker Gift Motupa headlining that list of newcomers.
“We must not be naive. This [the Premiership] is not the ABC Motsepe League or the NFD, I think we need to get to 30 points as quickly as possible. Our main target... let's get to 30 points and let's see where we're at that point in the league,'' Larsen said.
“I am not here to talk about anything else because I understand how tough it is to be in this division, so for me, I want the team that's going to go there and represent the club and fight. If it's top eight [that they eventually achieve], so be it and if it's not, we need to go out and work harder.''
Even so, Larsen suggested that they will play an enterprising brand of football, believing the players they have will allow them to do so.
How Magesi plan to stay in top flight
Larsen targets 30 points to cement their place
“It's not my job to talk about where I want the team to finish. What I can talk about is how I want the team to play,'' the Magesi mentor noted.
“I want us to be a team that plays on a front foot like we were [doing] last season, a team that plays to score. I believe that we've brought in players who'll allow us to play a brand of football that we can be proud of and the SA public can also be proud of.
“I am confident the players we brought in can deliver but like I said, I know the challenges and we are up for those challenges.”
