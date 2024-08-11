Seema left Sekhukhune towards the end of the last season after he was suspended for allegedly expressing his dissatisfaction over the terms of a proposed new contract for him. He now returns to the Limpopo club just two months later.
United confirmed Hyballa's resignation on Saturday, after United lost 1-0 to Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinals.
“Sekhukhune United Football Club wishes to announce the resignation of its head coach Peter Hyballa with immediate effect,” the statement read.
“The coach has just submitted his letter of resignation, citing pressing matters of a personal nature.
Hyballa parts ways with Sekhukhune
German mentor is third coach to leave a PSL club before start of season
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
In a shocking turn of events, Sekhukhune United are set to rehire Lehlohonolo Seema as their head coach.
The move came after they parted ways with coach Peter Hyballa just a month after joining them to replace Seema, who the club fired.
“The club has accepted his letter and wishes him well in future endeavours. Meanwhile, Mcdonald Makhubedu will fill the position of head coach in an acting capacity until further notice.
“Hyballa only joined Babina Noko five weeks ago, penning a three-year deal and left his role before the start of the Betway Premiership.”
The German-born mentor was a notable absentee as United hosted the Citizens at Peter Mokaba Stadium with MacDonald Makhubedu in charge.
Hyballa becomes the third coach to leave a Premiership club before the start of the league season. The others after Dylan Kerr (Marumo Gallants) and Vusumuzi Vilakazi (Richards Bay).'
SowetanLIVE
