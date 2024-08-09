Soccer

Former African football president Issa Hayatou dies

By Reuters - 09 August 2024 - 11:04
Former Caf president Issa Hayatou has died.
Former Caf president Issa Hayatou has died.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former African football president Issa Hayatou died on Thursday after a long illness one day before his 78th birthday, Cameroon television said.

The Cameroonian was the long serving president of the Confederation of African Football for 29 years from 1988 until his surprise ouster in 2017.

He also served as acting Fifa president from 2015-2016 after Sepp Blatter was suspended by world football's governing body.

Hayatou, whose brother was prime minister of Cameroon, was a lifelong sports administrator. He was an International Olympic Committee member from 2001-2016, after which he became an honorary member.

In 2011, Hayatou was disciplined by the IOC over his role in an alleged bribery scandal at Fifa.

He was issued with a reprimand after BBC Panorama claimed he received about $20,000 from the now defunct sports marketing company ISL in 1995.

Hayatou denied any corruption and said the money was a gift for his confederation.

His tenure at the helm of African football saw the game on the continent make strides though Hayatou was often accused of being dictatorial and slow to introduce innovative change.

Hayatou challenged Blatter for the Fifa presidency in 2002, but lost heavily as many African countries deserted him in the vote against the Swiss.

Safa and SABC renew broadcast deal

The South African Football Association has renewed its broadcast contract with the SABC for four years, the two bodies announced on Thursday.
Sport
1 day ago

Sangaré unfazed by Kazapua's arrival

Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Brada Sangaré isn't feeling threatened by the arrival of Lloyd Kazapua, insisting he is looking forward to competing ...
Sport
1 day ago

Being underdogs takes pressure off us - Cole

Polokwane City midfield workhorse Cole Alexander likes the fact that they are viewed by many as the underdogs in their MTN8 quarterfinals against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

ANC vs MK | Adv. Dali Mpofu argues for MK Party in ANC's trademark appeal
Lerato Dlamini "Its time for Kameda to go Lights Out on August 24th"