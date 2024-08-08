Having played in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Ivory Coast earlier this year, where they won the tournament, the 38-year-old said he will count on that experience as well to help Babina Noko this season.
“For me, it’s a good experience, it’s nice to play in the Afcon and CAF, I believe this can take me far and ensure I win something for Sekhukhune United and write my own story with this club.
“We have a big game coming [MTN8]. We want to progress [to the semis], we want to take it step by step. We are playing Cape Town City and we want to win this game to be in the next round.”
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune captain Linda Mntambo said they will do their best to win the match on Saturday and progress to the next round.
“I think it is going to be an exciting fixture, we know what Cape Town City can bring on the day,” Mntambo said.
“They are always a team that plays on the front foot ... whether they're playing at home or away they are a team that puts numbers out there in attack.
“But as a team, we always want to improve [after we] crashed out in the first round [last season]. Now we want to secure a place in the next round, and that's what we are looking to do this weekend.”
SowetanLIVE
Sangaré unfazed by Kazapua's arrival
Sekhukhune keeper focused on his performance
Image: Brian Rikhotso/BackpagePix
Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Brada Sangaré isn't feeling threatened by the arrival of Lloyd Kazapua, insisting he is looking forward to competing with him.
Kazapua joined Sekhukhune from Chippa United and just like Sangaré, the Ivorian international goalkeeper is also a national team player for Namibia.
But Sangaré, who was one of the standout keepers last season, said his focus is on himself and trying to help the team win something this season.
“I don't know how much he [Kazapua] is going to push me, I am a professional player and a competitive keeper. I'm focusing on myself giving my all for the team to win something,” Sangaré told the media during the MTN8 press conference ahead of their match against Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
“But how much he is going to push me I don't know. I'm just focusing on myself and doing my job.
“We have a very good goalkeeper coach [Nascent Nkhwashu] who is trying to push us and make us progress. He is giving his all for us to perform well and win games and get more clean sheets like we did last season.”
Sirino will shine at Amakhosi – Mphela
Having played in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Ivory Coast earlier this year, where they won the tournament, the 38-year-old said he will count on that experience as well to help Babina Noko this season.
“For me, it’s a good experience, it’s nice to play in the Afcon and CAF, I believe this can take me far and ensure I win something for Sekhukhune United and write my own story with this club.
“We have a big game coming [MTN8]. We want to progress [to the semis], we want to take it step by step. We are playing Cape Town City and we want to win this game to be in the next round.”
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune captain Linda Mntambo said they will do their best to win the match on Saturday and progress to the next round.
“I think it is going to be an exciting fixture, we know what Cape Town City can bring on the day,” Mntambo said.
“They are always a team that plays on the front foot ... whether they're playing at home or away they are a team that puts numbers out there in attack.
“But as a team, we always want to improve [after we] crashed out in the first round [last season]. Now we want to secure a place in the next round, and that's what we are looking to do this weekend.”
SowetanLIVE
Sirino will shine at Amakhosi – Mphela
Mngqithi expects tough match against City
Truter announced as Richards Bay's new head coach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos