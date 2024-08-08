As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to host Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm), coach Manqoba Mngqithi has emphasised that it is difficult to judge where the team stands as he is not reading much on their recent friendlies.
Masandawana will kick-start their new season against Polokwane, and while they are favourites to progress to the next round, Mngqithi is not taking anything for granted.
Sundowns recently returned from their Austria tour where they had a preseason camp, and with their official match on Sunday, Mngqithi wants to see how far they have progressed since he took over from Rulani Mokwena, who parted ways with the club last month.
“I wouldn’t really want to say much because at this stage, it’s very difficult to know where teams stand,” Mngqithi told the club website.
“Friendly matches never really give you a true reflection of where a team is. Because sometimes that element of pressure is never really tested. And it’s always difficult to predict what's going to happen.”
While not much is known about Rise and Shine who have done their business quietly in the transfer market, Mngqithi, 53, said he will rely on the knowledge from last season.
“Coming to our game against Polokwane City, I think it’s going to be a tough one. It is a big deal for teams like Polokwane City to be in the Top 8,” he said.
“That says a lot about our league now. It says there is a lot of competition. A team that had just come from the NFD is now in the PSL and had a very good first round of the season.
“I also believe that their coach [Phuti Mohafe] is an excellent young coach. We have played against him several times, so I know what he can do. It’s going to be interesting because this is a competition that has always been difficult for us.”
After losing to Orlando Pirates in the final of this competition last season, Sundowns will hope to go further this time by going all the way and winning the title.
Mngqithi expects tough match against City
Downs target elusive MTN8 trophy this season
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
