“We can take positives from our previous game against them. Sundowns are a great team, one of the best teams in Africa, if not the best, so it is not going to be easy but we draw inspiration from our last game against them, where we managed to play a draw,'' Alexander said.
Alexander also weighed in on the possibility of losing two of their key players Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi. Appollis is linked to Tunisian giants Esperance and Kaizer Chiefs, while Matuludi is believed to be courted by Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch.
“I am not surprised that they [Appollis and Matuludi] are wanted by big clubs. They are phenomenal players. It's very tough because for my side I want what's best for the club but also as a father, as a family man, I want what's best for the player and his family... so, it's a very tricky situation,'' Alexander stated.
“These are two important players for the club and the chairman wants the brand to get bigger and bigger, so losing some of the big players won't help the club.”
SowetanLIVE
Being underdogs takes pressure off us - Cole
Rise and Shine aim to cause an upset against Downs
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Polokwane City midfield workhorse Cole Alexander likes that they are viewed by many as the underdogs in their MTN8 quarterfinals against Mamelodi Sundowns, billed for Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
“I think being the underdogs in this fixture is good because it takes pressure off us a bit. We've done well to achieve playing in this prestigious competition [they earned their MTN8 spot by finishing eighth in the league last term]. I am sure the whole country thinks it will be a walk in the park for Sundowns, so we can use that as motivation to surprise the country,'' Alexander said.
“We must play from that place where people are thinking we are the underdogs and that's where we can give our all. Our identity is giving everything on the field.''
Rise and Shine managed to frustrate the Brazilians by holding them to a goalless stalemate in the league when these two sides last met last December. Alexander also revealed that they draw motivation from their last meeting with the Tshwane heavyweights, who also won their seventh league title on the bounce last season.
Sirino will shine at Amakhosi – Mphela
“We can take positives from our previous game against them. Sundowns are a great team, one of the best teams in Africa, if not the best, so it is not going to be easy but we draw inspiration from our last game against them, where we managed to play a draw,'' Alexander said.
Alexander also weighed in on the possibility of losing two of their key players Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi. Appollis is linked to Tunisian giants Esperance and Kaizer Chiefs, while Matuludi is believed to be courted by Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch.
“I am not surprised that they [Appollis and Matuludi] are wanted by big clubs. They are phenomenal players. It's very tough because for my side I want what's best for the club but also as a father, as a family man, I want what's best for the player and his family... so, it's a very tricky situation,'' Alexander stated.
“These are two important players for the club and the chairman wants the brand to get bigger and bigger, so losing some of the big players won't help the club.”
SowetanLIVE
Coming here is a dream come true – Elias Mokwana on joining Esperance
Truter announced as Richards Bay's new head coach
Truter a frontrunner in Bay's coaching job
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos