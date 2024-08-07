“It becomes harder for me now to sit and choose my starting XI, it becomes a lot harder choosing my 21-man squad [for match-day] and that puts a lot of pressure on myself but that's the right type of pressure that there's good healthy competition within the team.”
We’ve assembled the best City squad yet – Tinkler
Coach admits he faces selection headache
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is convinced his current squad is the best the club has had, after reinforcing it with seasoned campaigners such as Kamohelo Mokotjo, Fortune Makaringe and Haashim Domingo.
Even so, the City mentor emphasised having a good squad didn’t necessarily mean they have a good team, raring to gauge whether they have a good side when they face Sekhukhune United in MTN8 quarterfinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
“I know we put together a great squad back in 2016 but I think, all in all, the depth that we have currently in the squad is probably the best squad we’ve [ever] had at the club, which bodes well that you gonna have good players,” Tinkler said.
“[Even so], it doesn't mean you have a good team, so that’s what I say, come Saturday we’ll know whether we have a good team. We know we have a lot of experience, mixed with youth, which I think is extremely important... young players have benefitted immensely with those players have come in.”
Tinkler believes the arrival of the likes of Mokotjo, Makaringe and Domingo has improved other players, admitting he’ll be now faced with a selection poser. “The quality that has come into the club has raised the bar for all the others, and that’s what you want as a coach,” he said.
