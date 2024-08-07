“He brings a lot of experience to the club. We welcome him in his new role and wish him all the best.”
Truter announced as Richards Bay's new head coach
Mentor signs one-year deal with option to renew
Image: Veli Nhlapo
As expected, Richards Bay have announced Brandon Truter as their new coach to replace Vusumuzi Vilakazi, who recently parted ways with the club.
The decision does not come as a surprise as Vilakazi's future was in doubt since their new sponsor Phakwe GAS's CEO Thabiso Tenyane hinted when they announced their sponsorship last month that they wanted an experienced coach.
They approached Rulani Mokwena after he parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns but were not successful, while they were also interested in Pitso Mosimane and Benni McCarthy. In the end they settled for Truter, who returns for a second spell.
Truter was last in charge of Upington City in the Motsepe Foundation Championship as a technical director.
“Richards Bay Football Club would like to announce the appointment of Brandon Truter as the club's new head coach for the season 2024/2025 with an option to renew,” the club said in a statement.
“Coach Brandon Truter is a familiar face in South African football, he’s a former coach of Sekhukhune United. He is also a familiar face in Richards Bay FC having coached the club during the 2018/2019 season.
“He brings a lot of experience to the club. We welcome him in his new role and wish him all the best.”
Truter has signed a one-year deal with an option to renew.
He is familiar with the club after he coached the KwaZulu-Natal side between 2018 and 2019 before joining Moroka Swallows and spearheaded their promotion to the Premiership.
Bay will hope Truter will hit the ground running when they start their league matches on September 14 as he has enough time to prepare the team.
Meanwhile, Upington wished Truter well in his new job and believe he will be successful at the club.
“We appreciate the hard work, expertise and passion he brought to the club and we are grateful for the progress made under his leadership,” the club said.
“Coach Truter's commitment to the team's growth and success has been evident, and we acknowledge his efforts in shaping the squad into a competitive force.
“We wish him all the best in his future endeavours and plans and we are confident that his skills and experience will continue to make a positive impact in the world of football.”
