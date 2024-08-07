Brandon Truter has emerged as favourite to take over the head coaching job at Richards Bay to replace Vusumuzi Vilakazi.
Sowetan has established that the Natal Rich Boyz are in talks with several coaches as they intend to bring in an experienced mentor, and Truter now looks set to take over at the club.
Vilakazi parted ways with the club on Monday despite signing a one-year deal after winning the PSL promotion playoffs in June. He joined Dylan Kerr as coaches to have left just a week before the start of the new season in the Betway Premiership.
Kerr parted ways with Marumo Gallants last week, barely three weeks after joining the club for his third spell.
A change of coaches at Richards Bay has been influenced by the arrival of new sponsors, Phakwe Gas, with executive chairman Thabiso Tenyane hinting last month that they will bring in an experienced coach.
“The other surprise that is coming will be the coach,” Tenyane said when they announced their sponsor last month. “No, we’re not speculating, but it will be the coach. The next time you come back here, it will be the coach. Before the season starts, it will be the coach.”
Truter a frontrunner in Bay's coaching job
Club to name new mentor this week
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Barker positive of his current squad
The Natal Rich Boyz were also keen on Rulani Mokwena after he parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns.
Mokwena revealed that he was approached by the club before he opted to join Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.
Now they have set their sights on Truter, who is currently a technical director at Upington City in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. Upington have since given Truter their blessings on his apparent new venture.
The Natal Rich Boyz chairman, Jomo Biyela, could not be reached for comment, but he is expected to announce Truter as the new coach before the end of the week.
Truter could also not be reached for comment yesterday. Truter worked with the club in the second tier before his move to Moroka Swallows, where he won promotion before stints with AmaZulu and Sekhukhune.
The last time he was in the Premiership was between November 2022 and November 2023, with Sekhukhune.
Meanwhile, Vilakazi has been linked with a move back to Golden Arrows to reunite with Mabhuti Khanyeza. The two worked together as co-coaches last season before Vilakazi left the club.
