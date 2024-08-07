The lad from Motherwell in the Eastern Cape signed a three-year deal at Naturena. He joins the likes of Siyabonga Nomvethe, Collins Mbesuma, alongside the late duo of Thabang Lebese and Marc Batchelor as players who have played for all three Soweto giants in Chiefs, Pirates and Swallows.
The former SA Under-23 international cherishes joining the elite league of players to have turned out for all three of the Soweto outfits, and raring to go. Chiefs will kick off their 2024/25 season by facing Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership at Free State Stadium on September 14
“It’s an honour to me to be one of the players who played for all the teams in Soweto. I am really happy and excited...can’t wait for the season to start. The environment that I come from gave me the platform to adapt easily here in this journey,” Sam said.
Sam eager to help Chiefs return to winning ways
Defender joins the list of players who've played for all three big Soweto clubs
New Kaizer Chiefs left-back Bongani Sam is hell-bent on helping the Glamour Boys finally end their prolonged trophy drought.
Sam, 25, who spent the entire second half of last season kicking his heels, surprisingly joined Chiefs from their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates last month. He spent the first half of the last campaign on loan at Moroka Swallows, leaving the club amid their financial woes before the second stanza of the season started.
“I want to help the team to go back to its glory days. It’s not only me who wants that. I am sure the guys are also eager to do the same thing. I am just fortunate to be part of the group who are eager to take the team back to where it belongs,” Sam told SuperSport TV.
He the players were ready to work with new coach Nasreddine Nabi, understanding hard work and camaraderie were crucial to achieve their objectives. “We are all ready to work well with him [Nabi], so that we can help us achieve something this season. In order to achieve our goal this season, we need to work hard, stay focused and help each other in each and every thing,” Sam said.
