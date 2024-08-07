Multiskilled Mahlangu ready to give '110%' as wingback

“I told him about my feelings about being a versatile player. So, I try to have a conversation and I can't tell which one suits me better.
Mahlangu, 32, is also pleased with the progress Sekhukhune have made in the last few years, and said the plan is to at least win one trophy this season.
Sekhukhune United versatile player Pogiso Mahlangu has opened up about the position he enjoys playing, but said he always gives 110% whenever he is asked to play.
With his preferred position being the central midfield, Mahlangu revealed that he will be playing more as a wingback this season after they had a conversation with the technical team.
“Being a versatile player comes with advantages and disadvantages and that's the conversation I had with the new coach [Peter Hyballa] that came in now,” Mahlangu told the media during the MTN8 press conference ahead of their match against Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
“I told him about my feelings about being a versatile player. So, I try to have a conversation and I can't tell which one suits me better.
“What I can say is that I always do everything with divisions, so where ever you put me in I will give you 110% all the time.
“There has never been a problem for me because I feel like it is a gift from God to be able to play in all those positions.
“But this season, with the conversation we had, we came to the agreement of where I will be playing. That's where my focus is right now and I will play the wingback position.
“I also enjoy playing central midfielder, while full-back is my second position.”
Mahlangu, 32, is also pleased with the progress Sekhukhune have made in the last few years, and said the plan is to at least win one trophy this season.
“The transformation of the team has been great, I must say, because looking at the first season ... we were at the bottom half of the log and now we are gradually going up and up,” he said.
“The team is growing and I'm thrilled with whatever is happening. I think whatever they are doing behind the scenes clearly shows on the pitch because when the team takes good care of players you see the results.
“Now we want to take a step further coming into the MTN8 and try to get into the semifinals; and when it comes to the continental stage [CAF] we hope to win our group and go into the next round.”
