Coming here is a dream come true – Elias Mokwana on joining Esperance
The footballer hopes to open doors for more SA players to move abroad
Getting exposure away from home persuaded Elias Mokwana to join Esperance ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.
Mokwana admitted that both Sundowns and Chiefs expressed interest in his services, but he opted for a move beyond SA to gain exposure in the northern region of the continent.
The midfielder signed a three-year deal with the Tunisian Ligue champions in a deal believed to be in a region of R8m.
“There were some teams that wanted me like Sundowns and Chiefs, but for myself, I wanted to move away from home to get more exposure, Mokwana told Taraji TV.
“We all know in Africa that Esperance is one of the biggest clubs in the world. So, I just wanted to come here to experience it and give my all. I’m a winner, I’m a player that likes to play on the line, take on the defenders, create opportunities for my teammates and score some goals for myself.”
The 24-year-old is now looking forward to playing in the CAF Champions League and Fifa Club World Cup with Esperance and said it is a dream come true for him.
“Everyone since I got here from the airport to the hotel, when I got to meet the players, it was a wonderful experience,” he said.
“They have got such a great fan base which I’m looking forward to playing in front of at the stadium.I feel great. It's like a dream come true because I’ve always dreamt of playing in the CAF Champions League and Club World Cup and World Cups.
“So coming here, it’s a dream come true. I have to give it my all so that I can continue working for Taraji so we can win all trophies.
“Some at home think it’s a bad move, but I really think it’s a great move. To play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, hopefully, I will continue working hard, so I can open doors for the ones that are back home so they can come here and enjoy.”
