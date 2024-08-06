Polokwane City skipper Bulelani Nikani has revealed that they’re targeting a top-four finish this season, explaining the rationale for keeping their plans under wraps as the clubs have never communicated any news since the end of last season.
Polokwane, who needed the last day of the league last term to confirm their eighth slot, will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm). Rise and Shine haven’t confirmed any new signings and departed players alike, while their preseason was also kept under wraps.
“Last season we had targeted to be in the top eight and we achieved that. This season, we have a new mandate, which is to finish in the top four. The boys are determined to give it their all to achieve this objective, so watch the space,” Nikani told Sowetan at the MTN8 launch at SABC Studios in Auckland Park last Wednesday.
“We are a surprise team. We usually do our business quietly...behind closed doors, and that can work in our favour because teams don’t know what we have been up to. Our preseason was home-based, we didn’t leave Polokwane. We played a few friendlies with two of them ending 1-all against SuperSport United and Cape Town City.”
The 31-year-old Polokwane skipper knows Sundowns will be a tough nut to crack, albeit he vows they will give them a run for their money.
Polokwane target top-four finish this season
City keep preseason plans under wraps
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
“We're facing a very difficult team with big players but what I can promise is that we're going to fight. We know that we are underdogs but we have what it takes to fight because we believe in ourselves. My boys are more than ready for the MTN8 competition and the league,” Nikani said.
Rise and Shine have also not confirmed whether coach Phuti Mohafe is now permanent, having been leading the team as a caretaker since they parted ways with Lehlohonolo Seema early last season. Nikani believes Mohafe is ready to continue, saying he doubts they will have a new coach.
“We’ve been working with coach Mohafe for a very long time now. I feel like he's ready to take us to new heights. I don't think the club will bring in a new coach ... I think he'll continue being the coach throughout the season,” he said.
