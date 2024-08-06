Orlando Pirates workhorse Makhehleni “Cash” Makhaula foresees a big yet difficult season for his talismanic teammate Relebohile Mofokeng, albeit he believes the reigning Young Player of the Season will still shine.
Mofokeng capped off what was a fine season in style by scoring the winner in the Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium in June. The 19-year-old’s exploits also helped Bucs finish second, having also won the MTN8 early in the campaign.
Mofokeng’s meteoric rise last season also saw him break into Bafana Bafana set-up, making his debut in the World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium in June. All in all, the lad from Sharpeville scored six goals and racked up seven assists in as many games across all competitions last season.
Makhaula predicts tough season for Mofokeng
The midfielder says opponents have studied Rele
Image: Dirk Kotze
Orlando Pirates workhorse Makhehleni “Cash” Makhaula foresees a big yet difficult season for his talismanic teammate Relebohile Mofokeng, albeit he believes the reigning Young Player of the Season will still shine.
Mofokeng capped off what was a fine season in style by scoring the winner in the Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium in June. The 19-year-old’s exploits also helped Bucs finish second, having also won the MTN8 early in the campaign.
Mofokeng’s meteoric rise last season also saw him break into Bafana Bafana set-up, making his debut in the World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium in June. All in all, the lad from Sharpeville scored six goals and racked up seven assists in as many games across all competitions last season.
“This is a really big season for Rele because at the end of last season, the opponents were already planning for him, so I think this season it’s going to be difficult because everyone will focus more on him, hence I am saying the [Mohau] Nkotas and other youngsters can take that pressure off him a bit,” Makhaula said.
Makhaula tips Ndah, Hotto to take over seniors mettle at Bucs
“It’s going to be hard but he’s a boy with a big heart. I know that when he’s on the field he produces magic. He’s young but he’s on another level.
“When he came in there was Lorch but you could see that we could carry this team on his shoulders. When the chips are down, we just look at Rele and say 'Rele what’s going on’ and he’ll tell you 'ah grootman relax, things are going to be fine’.”
Makhaula has told other youngsters, particularly Nkota to take a leaf out of Mofokeng’s book, asserting Nkota will show people “fireworks” this season. While Makhaula and Mofokeng played a telling role in helping Pirates beat SuperSport United 3-1 in the MTN8 quarterfinals on Saturday, the 19-year-old Nkota didn’t make the match-day squad.
“If they [other youngsters like Nkota] can learn from Rele [Mofokeng]... Rele was really patient. Even when he was given two or three minutes, he was excelling. He [Nkota] is a good player. I saw him in Spain and in all our other training sessions, so as time goes on we’ll see fireworks from him,” Makhaula said.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos