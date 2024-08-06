Soccer

Makhaula predicts tough season for Mofokeng

The midfielder says opponents have studied Rele

06 August 2024 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Relebohile is tipped to excel this season.
Image: Dirk Kotze

Orlando Pirates workhorse Makhehleni “Cash” Makhaula foresees a big yet difficult season for his talismanic teammate Relebohile Mofokeng, albeit he believes the reigning Young Player of the Season will still shine.

Mofokeng capped off what was a fine season in style by scoring the winner in the Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium in June. The 19-year-olds exploits also helped Bucs finish second, having also won the MTN8 early in the campaign.

Mofokengs meteoric rise last season also saw him break into Bafana Bafana set-up, making his debut in the World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium in June. All in all, the lad from Sharpeville scored six goals and racked up seven assists in as many games across all competitions last season.

“This is a really big season for Rele because at the end of last season, the opponents were already planning for him, so I think this season its going to be difficult because everyone will focus more on him, hence I am saying the [Mohau] Nkotas and other youngsters can take that pressure off him a bit, Makhaula said.

“Its going to be hard but hes a boy with a big heart. I know that when hes on the field he produces magic. Hes young but hes on another level.

“When he came in there was Lorch but you could see that we could carry this team on his shoulders. When the chips are down, we just look at Rele and say 'Rele whats going on and hell tell you 'ah grootman relax, things are going to be fine.”

Makhaula has told other youngsters, particularly Nkota to take a leaf out of Mofokengs book, asserting Nkota will show people “fireworks” this season. While Makhaula and Mofokeng played a telling role in helping Pirates beat SuperSport United 3-1 in the MTN8 quarterfinals on Saturday, the 19-year-old Nkota didnt make the match-day squad.

“If they [other youngsters like Nkota] can learn from Rele [Mofokeng]... Rele was really patient. Even when he was given two or three minutes, he was excelling. He [Nkota] is a good player. I saw him in Spain and in all our other training sessions, so as time goes on well see fireworks from him, Makhaula said.

