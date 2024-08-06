Soccer

It'll be magic to finish in top eight – Ramovic

‘Not easy for us to build up again with NDF players’

06 August 2024 - 12:05
Neville Khoza Journalist
Saed Ramovic coach of TS Galaxy
Image: Veli Nhlapo

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic feels it will take something special for his side to finish in the top eight again this season after losing three key players.

The Rockets, who finished sixth in the now Betway Premiership last season, have sold Lehlohonolo Mojela to Stellenbosch, Fiacre Ntwari to Kaizer Chiefs and Pogiso Sanoka to SuperSport United, while they also released a few other players.

As they rebuild the team again, Ramovic said he is confident he can get the best out of the players, but finishing in the top eight will be a miracle for this season.

We should know until now, my club TS Galaxy is a club that sometimes needs to sell players and no team in our league sold 10 players to the best clubs in our league like we did, Ramovic told the media after their 3-1 defeat to Stellenbosch in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.

And it is not easy for us to build up again with NDF players [Motsepe Foundation Championship], with young guys that come from the academies, but we have to find a way to succeed.

I'm sure that we will be able to play with the players we have now and Im sure that the case [Fifa transfer ban] will be resolved.

I can promise you that these players we have will have a winning mentality because I see them every day and how they can improve, the characters they have; but it takes time.

We have to go again in the top eight, it will be a very tough one if we can reach it again after selling three key players, it will be just magic.

Ramovic said they will continue to sell players in the future for the team to sustain itself in the league.

I won't be surprised if we sell six players again next season because we have top players here, but it is beautiful to see we can improve the guys and [they can] go to bigger teams, he said.

I'm sure that soon Galaxy will be a big club in SA and we wont sell players so we can start winning cups but it will take time.

Now we lost 10 players to the best teams in our league, we just have to stay calm, work hard and continue and the time will come to win the cup and things. We are on the right track and the club will come back stronger.    

SowetanLIVE  

