The Sea Robbers coach also lauded the attendance at Orlando Stadium, saying it was reflective of how the fans were feeling about the team. Riveiro conceded the electrifying atmosphere in their backyard helped them to stay calm even when Matsatsantsa equalised, cherishing the side’s ability to draw such a crowd.
“I don’t know if it was sold out, but probably close [to being sold out] which isn’t frequent here in Orlando, funny enough. So, it says something about what the fans are feeling right now for these boys and the role they played during the game was crucial,” Riveiro said.
“I didn’t feel any pressure.. .even when SuperSport scored, the fans were patient with us and that’s very important to the guys, especially the young ones, to feel love from the fans even in difficult moments. It’s definitely an extra advantage that not every team in this league or in this tournament will have, so definitely it’s a very good thing for us.”
We need to translate cup form to the league – Riveiro
Bucs take a step to defend MTN8 cup
Image: Veli Nhlapo
After taking a step towards defending their MTN8 title by outshining SuperSport United 3-1 at Orlando Stadium over the weekend, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has conceded it was difficult to understand why they’ve been struggling to translate their brilliant cup form to the league.
Pirates’ last league title was in the 2011/12 season, while they’ve already won three cups since Riveiro arrived at the club in July 2022.
Olisa Ndah put Pirates ahead a few seconds before halftime, but Bucs’ old boy Vincent Pule levelled matters four minutes into the second half, sending the game to extra-time, where Monnapule Saleng and Evidence Makgopa scored to seal the deal at a packed Orlando Stadium.
“I wish I knew what is the secret [to their fantastic cup run when they struggle to win the league], so we can do exactly the same things when we go to the league games and we play for three points,” Riveiro said.
“It’s a challenge that we have... the capacity to not really think about what we are playing for every game. It’s true that so far we’ve managed to have many special nights in the cups… we have a decent record.
“We have a beautiful challenge to go to the group stages in the [CAF] Champions League which we couldn’t do last season and there’s also the league, where we want to be competitive until the end. We need to find the formula to keep our players motivated in each and every game.”
Jose Riveiro praises job done by Orlando Pirates’ conditioning team
The Sea Robbers coach also lauded the attendance at Orlando Stadium, saying it was reflective of how the fans were feeling about the team. Riveiro conceded the electrifying atmosphere in their backyard helped them to stay calm even when Matsatsantsa equalised, cherishing the side’s ability to draw such a crowd.
“I don’t know if it was sold out, but probably close [to being sold out] which isn’t frequent here in Orlando, funny enough. So, it says something about what the fans are feeling right now for these boys and the role they played during the game was crucial,” Riveiro said.
“I didn’t feel any pressure.. .even when SuperSport scored, the fans were patient with us and that’s very important to the guys, especially the young ones, to feel love from the fans even in difficult moments. It’s definitely an extra advantage that not every team in this league or in this tournament will have, so definitely it’s a very good thing for us.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos