Khanyisa Mayo has explained his decision to join Algerian side CR Belouizdad ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, who were also interested in his services.
The 25-year-old was unveiled as a Belouizdad new player last Friday, signing a three-year deal with the Algerian giants joining them from Cape Town City.
Mayo said a visit by Belouizdad president Mehdi Rabehi to SA convinced him to join the club and that he is looking forward to a new challenge.
“The negotiations with the president went well. The president himself was a lovely guy. He came to SA to convince me to come to the club,” Mayo told CR Belouizdad TV.
“I looked at the club, it's history, and everything else. I saw it’s one of the big clubs in Algeria, and that’s why I’m here today to join the team.
“The president was good. We spoke about negotiations, and everything went well. And I think for me, it’s to go further and enjoy the family that I’m joining right now because the president is wonderful, and we have a good relationship with him.
“He welcomed me very well into the team, so I’m grateful to be here. Other clubs had an interest in me, but I chose this team because I love the team. It’s a great team with great people and the lovely city of Algeria. The people in the city are very welcoming,”
Belouizdad president convinced Khanyisa Mayo to sign
Mayo snubbed Chiefs and Sundowns to join Algerian giants
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Khanyisa Mayo has explained his decision to join Algerian side CR Belouizdad ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, who were also interested in his services.
The 25-year-old was unveiled as a Belouizdad new player last Friday, signing a three-year deal with the Algerian giants joining them from Cape Town City.
Mayo said a visit by Belouizdad president Mehdi Rabehi to SA convinced him to join the club and that he is looking forward to a new challenge.
“The negotiations with the president went well. The president himself was a lovely guy. He came to SA to convince me to come to the club,” Mayo told CR Belouizdad TV.
“I looked at the club, it's history, and everything else. I saw it’s one of the big clubs in Algeria, and that’s why I’m here today to join the team.
“The president was good. We spoke about negotiations, and everything went well. And I think for me, it’s to go further and enjoy the family that I’m joining right now because the president is wonderful, and we have a good relationship with him.
“He welcomed me very well into the team, so I’m grateful to be here. Other clubs had an interest in me, but I chose this team because I love the team. It’s a great team with great people and the lovely city of Algeria. The people in the city are very welcoming,”
Mayo is now looking forward to having a great season with Belouizdad and promised to score more goals for them.
“They must expect Khanyisa Mayo, the goalscoring machine, someone who’s going to work, someone who’s going to be loved, someone who’s going to love the family,” he said.
“Everyone will be excited to watch every game. I can’t wait to meet the fans. I think it’s going to be a great season for CRB and me.”
Arendse lauds Pule after scoring on debut
We need to translate cup form to the league – Riveiro
Stellies join Bucs in MTN8 semis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos