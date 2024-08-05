SuperSport United deputy coach Andre Arendse has spoken glowingly of their new signing Vincent Pule after he scored on debut against his former side Orlando Pirates, lauding his overall quality as they look to him to improve Matsatsantsa this season.
Pule’s goal at Orlando Stadium at the weekend eventually proved a mere consolation as Pirates won 3-1 after extra-time to book themselves a spot in the MTN8 semifinals. Olisah Ndah, Monnapule Saleng and Evidence Makgopa were on target for the Buccaneers, who are also the defending champions of this tournament.
“Pule is a player you’d have in your time any day. He’s worked with Gavin [Hunt] and myself before [at the now non-existent Bidvest Wits]. We know what he is capable of, despite his age which is still young [he’s 32]. We’ve seen what we can do in preseason training, especially in games,” Arendse, who conducted the post-match interviews because coach Hunt received a red card late in the game, said.
Arendse lauds Pule after scoring on debut
'We worked with him at Wits before'
“We’ve worked him in different positions around the team and he offered us a more attacking role today [on Saturday against Pirates], first layout in wider areas and we brought him closer just behind Bradley when Bradley was still on the field and he gives you that support… he’s got goals in him. I think we are going to have a good season with a player like that.”
Arendse also believed the game was filled with emotions, insisting the 3-1 scoreline wasn’t a true reflection of the clash. “It was a bit of an emotional match, to be honest, but that’s what happens when you play against a top team like Orlando Pirates… there’s a lot of strength in the team and the mentality is always good,” Arendse noted.
“I know the scoreline might suggest that we were outplayed but when you look at the game itself and the different patches, the different phases of the game, I think it was a very evenly-matched game for most parts. It was a really good game to watch… even from a coaching perspective.”
